McIver, Daniel Wesley
June 26, 1932 - October 25, 2020
Daniel Wesley McIver died peacefully at Brookridge Retirement Home on Sunday, October 25th. Mr. McIver was born on June 26th, 1932 to the late Emma and Donald McIver in Winston-Salem. Dan was a graduate of Hanes High School. Mr. McIver served in the U.S Army reserves and retired from Western Electric/ AT&T after a long career. He was a member of Parkway Presbyterian and enjoyed being a usher for many years. Dan had just lost his wife of 33 years, Shirley Mikles McIver, in addition to Shirley he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Bobby and Charles McIver. He is survived by his son Bob McIver (Susan), of Fuquay Varina and daughter, Vicki McIver, of Ohio, three grandchildren: Wesley McIver (Liz), Erin McIver, and John Michael Riedl. The Family would like to thank the exceptional care that Donna and Bing Black gave to both Shirley and Dan. The family would also like to thank the staff of 7 northwest, at Brookridge Retirment Community for their steadfast care. Due to restrictions from COVID-19 the immediate family with have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.