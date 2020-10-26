Gough, Nancy Mikels
April 27, 1937 - October 24, 2020
Mrs. Nancy Mikels Gough, 83, of Advance, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born April 27, 1937 in Pinnacle, NC to Addie Lee Stone Mikels and Charles Mikels. Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, W.D. Parks, Jr. and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Surviving are her husband, Ezra Gough; one daughter, Connie Siler; one son, Donald Parks (Tina); two step sons, Charles Dean "Chad" Gough (Linda) and Robert Anthony "Tony" Gough (Claudia); three grandchildren, Stephanie Siler, Austin Siler and Joshua Parks; six step grandchildren, Ashley Gough, Christopher Gough, Cory Gough, Amaris Gough, Benjamin Gough and Speranza Gough; one great grandson, Kaine Siler and two siblings, Lettie Caroline "Leny" Whitfield and Charles Mikels. A private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Storehouse for Jesus, 675 Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Choir Fund or Good Neighbor Fund, 321 Redland Rd., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.