Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wesley Ray Hall
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Hall, Wesley Ray

October 4, 1950 - October 24, 2020

Danbury – Wesley Ray Hall, 70, passed away, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Stokes County Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests that face coverings be worn and social distancing be observed.

Wesley was born October 4, 1950, in Patrick County, VA to the late Walter Leslie and Hulda Marie Shelton Hall. He was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church and was retired as a custodian for North Stokes High School.

Survivors include two brothers, Rodney Hall (Debbie) and Walter Denva Hall (Alice); two sisters, Iris Glidewell (Robert Jr.) and Joan Glidewell (Authur); and his loving nieces and nephews.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.