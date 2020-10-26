Hall, Wesley Ray
October 4, 1950 - October 24, 2020
Danbury – Wesley Ray Hall, 70, passed away, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Stokes County Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests that face coverings be worn and social distancing be observed.
Wesley was born October 4, 1950, in Patrick County, VA to the late Walter Leslie and Hulda Marie Shelton Hall. He was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church and was retired as a custodian for North Stokes High School.
Survivors include two brothers, Rodney Hall (Debbie) and Walter Denva Hall (Alice); two sisters, Iris Glidewell (Robert Jr.) and Joan Glidewell (Authur); and his loving nieces and nephews.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.