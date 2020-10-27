Bean, Ina Mae (Speaks)



July 19, 1942 - October 26, 2020



Ina Bean, beloved mama, grandmother, and Nanny, went to be with her family who was waiting for her in Heaven on Monday, October 26, 2020. As 2 Timothy 4:7 reminds us, she fought the good fight, finished the race, and always kept the faith. She was born in Forsyth County on July 19, 1942 to the late Florence Kilby Speaks and Floyd Marshall Speaks. Predeceased by her husband, Jerry Lee Bean; son, Darrell Lee Bean; granddaughters, Tamra Dawn and Paula Marie Beckerdite,



Mrs. Bean is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Tina Bean Beckerdite (Mark), Susan Bean Gibbons (Jeff), who were by her side as she transitioned into her Heavenly Home; grandchildren, Jacob Lee and Lindsay Ashton Bean, Kayla Lynn and Laura Mae Beckerdite. A graveside service will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, October 28 at 1:00 PM. The family will be available after for receiving of family and friends.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.