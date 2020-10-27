Hilton, Betty Moore
October 25, 1947 - October 24, 2020
Mrs. Betty Joyce Moore Hilton, 72, a resident of Hasty Hill Road, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1947 in Guilford County, NC to Boyce Toy Moore and Joyce Myers Moore. She retired as a human resources director at Carsons, Inc. in High Point after 30+ years of service. She was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where she was the church organist for 16 years and also was the church organist at Fairmont Park Baptist Church for 26 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joy Dailey.
On August 16, 1969, she married Billy Lee Hilton, who survives of the home; also surviving are her two daughters, Julie Ferguson and husband David and Jennifer Hilton; her sister, Zella Boulware and husband Bob; her brothers, Lloyd Moore, Charles Moore and wife Pat, and James Moore; and her grandchildren, Rebekah Ferguson and Reed Ferguson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM Noon at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will greet friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery. Memorials may be directed to New Friendship Baptist Church Music Ministry, 4258 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green & Sons, Inc.
10301 N NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.