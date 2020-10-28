Goodman, Jr., William "Bill" Howard
December 20, 1952 - October 25, 2020
GOODMAN
PINE HALL
William "Bill" Howard Goodman, Jr. died Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born on December 20, 1952 in Prince William, MD to William Howard Goodman, Sr. and Rita Fischer Tabish. He was retired from Stokes County School System with 15 years of service. Bill enjoyed doing anything outdoors. He was an avid sportsman, and loved to fish and hunt. Bill also loved to cook. He was always willing to help others.
Bill was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother; loving wife, Amy Preston Goodman; 2 children, Julie Bryant and Leon Bryant; 3 step daughters, Megan Hayes (Evan), Lauren Kasey (Jacob), and Sarah Marshall (Dale); 10 grandchildren, Jeb Bryant, Alison Gautier, Peggy Bryant, Jack Thacker, Joseph Vaughn, Preston Vaughn, Cooper Hayes, James Marshall, Mia Hayes, and Lillie Marshall; brother, Danny Goodman; sister, Billie Shumlich; and a brother-in-law, Tony Wilson.
There will be a 6:00 pm memorial service held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Sam Bowman officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care and Frank Smith for all of the care shown towards Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Hall Elementary Schhol: 1400 Pine Hall Rd., Pine Hall, NC 27042.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Goodman family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.