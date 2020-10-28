Linda Spicer is one of the most loving kind and caring person I have had the privilege of knowing. I have known Linda all my life, my cousin and my friend. My family is heart broken at this loss of such a good friend. We have spent visits and vacations together with Robert, Linda and her kids. These are special time we will always remember and treasure.

My love goes out to Robert, Terri,Tina and the rest of the family. We love you all.

Sheila, Gary, Aubrey, Heather and the rest of our family members. Blessings

Sheila Barrett Friend October 28, 2020