Linda Tuttle Spicer
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1940
DIED
October 26, 2020
Spicer, Linda Tuttle

March 19, 1940 - October 26, 2020

Mrs. Linda Tuttle Spicer, 80, passed away October 26, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Hospital after several months of declining health. She was born in Forsyth County to Major Herman Tuttle and Mary Mozelle Cook Tuttle.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert G. Spicer; daughters, Teri Spicer Leonard (Dean), and Tina Spicer Gregory; grandchildren, Brandi Leonard D'Souza, Brooke Leonard Cresswell, Kayla M. Gregory, and preceded in death Rob S. Young; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Mason, and Olivia D'Souza, Noah and Eli Cresswell, Braelee, Lacie, and Harlow Boles; sisters, Norris Bodenhamer, Mary Jane Leonard (Kenneth), Bonita Haag (Buddy); brothers, Phil Tuttle (Angie), Darrell Tuttle (Wanda) and preceded in death Larry Tuttle.

Linda was retired from Sara Lee Corporation in Winston-Salem after 34 years of service. She was an active member of Oak Forest Methodist Church in Midway before her declining health. She loved spending time at the beach, enjoyed baking, shopping, traveling and her beloved dog, Koko.

The family would especially like to thank caregivers Bobbie Scriven and Caryl Reynolds for their loving care and assistance, and the nurses and staff at Kindred Home Care.

Mrs. Spicer will lie in state Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. The family will not be present.

A private family service will be on October 30th in the Oak Forest Church Family Life Center for family members only due to Covid-19 restrictions. A public graveside service for any friends or family will be held Friday, October 30, at 2:00pm at Oak Forest United Methodist Church Cemetery in Midway located at 11461 Old US Hwy 52, Winston-Salem, NC officiated by Julie Wilburn Peeler. The family requests that Covid-19 guidelines be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Oak Forest United Methodist Church building fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Family submitted obituary.

Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Lying in State
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127
Oct
30
Service
Oak Forest Church Family Life Center
Oct
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Forest United Methodist Church Cemetery in Midway
1461 Old US Hwy 52, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Terri, Dean and Family, We were so very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Holly and Greg Farrell
Holly Farrell
Family
October 28, 2020
Linda Spicer is one of the most loving kind and caring person I have had the privilege of knowing. I have known Linda all my life, my cousin and my friend. My family is heart broken at this loss of such a good friend. We have spent visits and vacations together with Robert, Linda and her kids. These are special time we will always remember and treasure.
My love goes out to Robert, Terri,Tina and the rest of the family. We love you all.
Sheila, Gary, Aubrey, Heather and the rest of our family members. Blessings
Sheila Barrett
Friend
October 28, 2020
This breaks my heart. She was such a wonderful loving woman - she always made you feel so welcome. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robert and her entire family. Praying for comfort, strength and peace during this difficult time. Love & Hugs to you all. Lori & Mike Henderson & Family
Lori Henderson
Friend
October 28, 2020
Sorry to hear this about Linda I met Robert and Linda at my restaurant Tricia’s and catered their 50th anniversary at the church love and prayers to the family Tricia and John jenkins
Patricia Jenkind
Friend
October 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Monica Huggins
Friend
October 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this about your sweet mama. She was such a special person to me and our family. We love you all and you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kim Hill Phifer
Friend
October 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington, Welcome, NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
October 27, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences upon the loss of Linda. Our Love and prayers will include all of you as you begin your grief journey.
J. Dwight and Carol L. Cartner
October 27, 2020
May God's blessings be upon Robert, all the children/spouses, Grands, great Grands and extended family. A special and special family to the Hill's thru the years.
Harry Hill
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May GOD comfort you during this difficult time❤
Kathy Lewis
Friend
October 27, 2020
Thinking of you all during this difficult time. We will miss you aunt Linda.
Teresa Leonard
Family
October 27, 2020