Staley, Mary Elizabeth Hege



January 8, 1935 - October 27, 2020



Mary Elizabeth Hege Staley, age 85, of Winston-Salem, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was a loyal member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.



She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Beth Crotts and husband Larry, Kathy Stone and husband Neal, Ricky Leon Staley, and Sharon Staley Burnette; 6 grandchildren including her beloved Joshua; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Richard Hege; sister, Joyce Hubbard; her special niece, Tammy Brendle; sister-in-law, Joann Thomas; and brother-in-law, Larry Staley.



Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at Gospel Light Baptist Church; church members are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gospel Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 38, Walkertown, NC 27051.



Salem Funeral & Cremation Services



2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.