Lequita C. McCullough
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
McCullough, Lequita C.

March 12, 1958 - October 27, 2020

Mrs. Lequita Carol Coleman McCullough was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on March 12, 1958 to the late Mr. Harold Sylvester Coleman and the late Mrs. Lethia Nichols Coleman. Lequita attended East Forsyth High School in 1976, and went on to further her education at Johnson C. Smith University. She worked at Sara Lee Hosiery in Human Resources for many years, but it was her 20-year career at Bed, Bath & Beyond that brought her much joy. Bed, Bath, & Beyond allowed her to combine her love of people, cooking, and gardening. Lequita spent her time caring for her grandchildren, gardening, trying new recipes, cheering for her Dallas Cowboys, and playing with her dog, Benjamin. Lequita is survived by her loving husband, Marion "Crump" McCullough; her brother, Kevey Draell Coleman (Paula); four daughters, Kesa Coleman Jessup (Korey), Kevita D. Coleman, Monetta McCullough, Njeri Tolliver; four granddaughters, Kallian L. Jessup, Keris Coleman, Jhia and Jhoi Gibbs; and one grandson, Amarien Shipp-Tolliver. Lequita also leaves behind a host of friends and cousins.

There will be a public viewing of Mrs. McCullough on Thursday, October 29th from 12-5 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care and family and friends for their consistent calls and prayers.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 North Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
