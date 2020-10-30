Wilborn, Sandy Ray



November 9, 1948 - October 18, 2020



Sandy Ray Wilborn, 71, of East Bend, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born November 9, 1948 to the late Cecil and Frances Wilborn. He was a graduate of Yadkinville High School and he was a member of Enon Baptist Church. He was employed by McLean Trucking until its closure. Sandy then became owner and operator of Sandy's Auto service. Sandy then began a new career and started 21st Century Foam and his long association with the Darley family. Mr. Wilborn is survived by his devoted son, Chris and also his grandson, Kalen and his fiancé Ashley Posey; his sisters, Shelia Huffman, and Lawanna Jo Vann of Florida. Sandy was a former President of the Forbush Ruritan Club and also a retired Captain as well as chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbush Fire Department. He was also a fire instructor of Fire Science at several community colleges. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at Enon Baptist Church on Sunday, November 1st, at 3:00PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Sandy will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.