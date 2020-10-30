Timmons, Terry Walter
May 22, 1951 - October 29, 2020
Terry Walter Timmons, 69, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 22, 1951 to Johnnie Sanford and Ruth Terry Timmons. Terry was truly one of a kind and lived his life devoted to his faith and helping others.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Donna Timmons; step-son, Derek Human; two step-daughters, Tina (Tobias) Gerber and Jayme Daulton; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harold.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Voss.
The family will receive friends for a visitation, Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 12 PM to 2 PM. The funeral service will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 PM in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Beverly officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
We kindly as that you please observe social distancing and mask wear during the services for Mr. Timmons.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.