Gregory Davis
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Davis, Gregory

September 18, 1949 - October 27, 2020

Attorney Gregory Davis, 71, unexpectedly departed this life on October 27, 2020. He served as senior litigation counsel for the Federal Public Defender's Office of the Middle District of North Carolina. Viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00pm at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Home in Winston-Salem. A private funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 1st at the Benton Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gregory Davis Memorial Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gifts can be made online or by check to the University Development Office, Post Office Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.gilmorefunerals.com.

Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services Inc.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
