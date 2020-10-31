Fitzgerald, Mary Lou Kerr



February 22, 1928 - October 12, 2020



Mary Lou Kerr Fitzgerald, 92, passed away on October 12, 2020. She was born in Brockway, PA on February 22, 1928 to Anna and Leslie Dean Kerr. Mrs. Fitzgerald graduated from Academy High School in Erie, PA. She worked as a Medical Assistant for 20 years, during which time she was an honorary member of the Forsyth County Chapter and North Carolina Society of Medical Assistants. Mrs. Fitzgerald had a heart for giving and spent a lot of her time volunteering with multiple organizations including: The Ronald McDonald Room at Forsyth Hospital and The Spine Center at Wake Forest, Holy Family Catholic Church, and Clemmons Meals on Wheels, where she acted as volunteer coordinator.



Mrs. Fitzergald was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; sisters, Eva Knoll, Francis Biro, Jeanette Arndt and Jeanine Brabender; and brothers, John Kerr and Dean Kerr. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Jo (MJ) Fitzgerald and son-in-law, Charlie Busa and very special nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. Inurnment will follow at the Columbarium at Holy Family Church. No flowers, please. Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels at Senior Services, Winston-Salem, NC or Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC or Ronald McDonald House, Winston-Salem, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.