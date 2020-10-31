Craft, Helena S.
March 23, 1926 - October 29, 2020
At 2:45 PM on October 29, 2020, Helena S. Craft, 94 years old, slipped peacefully into eternity to be reunited with her husband Robert, 40 years after his death and to be with her Lord and Savior. Born on March 23, 1926, she was raised in the Four Corners Community of Davie County and was the oldest of 7 children born to Smoot and Abbie Shelton. Being the oldest of 7 children, her responsibilities included helping her parents care for her siblings, doing laundry and ironing, farm chores, attending church weekly with her family, delivering the Sunday newspaper at 4:00 AM in the morning with her dad, having perfect attendance in school for 11 years, taking piano lessons and generally being a model daughter and sister. After graduation from Farmington High School, she attended Draughn Business School where she met her husband, Robert. They were co-founders of Craft Dry Cleaners on South Main Street in Winston-Salem and worked together daily until his unexpected death in 1980. Helena continued to operate the business for 2 years before selling it, and then worked at the cleaners for an additional 10 years. Her greatest joy was her Savior, Jesus, and her family. Helena took great delight in her 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helena was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Craft; and siblings, L.S. Shelton, Marie White, and Edna Ann Beck. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Hill (Doug), and son, Terry Craft (Sharon); grandchildren, Drew Hill (Natalie), Blake Hill (Ashley), Abby Hill Sharpe (Allan), Robbie Craft (Liz), Kinsley Craft Coley (Andrew), Courtney Craft Woodall (Tyler); great grandchildren, Honey, Hutch and Macy Heart Hill; Kessler, Crosby and Arden Hill; Bennett, Luke and Bowen Sharpe; Wes and Cole Craft; Brinley and Kacelyn Coley; and siblings, Bettie Smith, Leonard Shelton, and Bill Shelton. A celebration of her 94 years will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Peace Haven and Country Club Rd. at 2:00 PM, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM, with COVID precautions, in the church lobby/outside. The service will be conducted by Pastor Will Toburen; and grandson, Drew Hill. A very special thanks to Katie Turbeville and April Holt for their love and support over the last 9 weeks. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to her beloved church, Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
