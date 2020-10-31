Allen, Jr., Hoyt Miller
March 12, 1949 - October 26, 2020
Hoyt Miller Allen, Jr. passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1949 to the late Hoyt Miller Allen, Sr. and Vera Siddle Allen in Baltimore, MD. He was a graduate of Carver High School, Class of 1967 and attended Forsyth Technical Institute (FTCC) where he received an Associate's Degree in Mechanics. Hoyt was employed by the US Veterans' Administration, Winston-Salem, NC. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and was also a retired US Army Reserve drill sergeant. Hoyt is survived by a son, Michael A. Sawyer of Walkertown, NC; one sister, Carolyn A. Allen of Winston-Salem, NC; two brothers, Carl A. Allen of Washington, DC and Charles E. (JoAnn) Allen of Winston-Salem, NC; nephew, Christopher A. Allen; niece, Tiffany A. Richardson; a very dear and devoted friend, Zina L. Johnson; best and devoted friend, Julius Walker; other relatives and many, many friends. A public viewing for Mr. Allen will be held 12pm-6pm Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Hooper Funeral Home. Services will be private. Condolences can be made at www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.