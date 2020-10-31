Shore, Mary Magdalene "Maggie" Smoot
September 1, 1927 - October 29, 2020
Boonville – Mary Magdalene "Maggie" Smoot Shore went to be with her Jesus early Thursday morning, the 29th of October at Pruitt Health Care in Elkin. "Mammie," as everyone called her, was 93 years old. Beloved by many, especially her family, she was a loving mother of four children and an even greater loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was blessed to have seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Mammie was the greatest cook and pure master of quilting. One of the biggest NASCAR fans around, she adored Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and later Dale Earnhardt, Jr. The sport of golf was one of her favorites, as she never missed a "Masters" golf tournament and she always pulled for Phil Mickelson. She has always been known for her "World's Best Cookies" that she made for so many people at Christmas. Maggie was born September 1, 1927 in Wilkes County to the late Albert and Nora Gambille Smoot. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Ken" Shore; sons, Fonty Shore, Albert Shore; sons-in-law, Jimmie Stewart, Jim Crutchfield; sister, Myrtle Wagoner. Surviving are her daughters, Jean Stewart, Rita Crutchfield; grandchildren, Lissa (Jimmy) Hamby, Susan (Joe) Brooks, Jeffrey (Patty) Swaim, Shane (Andrea) Stewart, Chris (Jennifer) Shore, Chad (Jeremiann) Swaim, Kenny (Heather) Swaim; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Dillon, Haydn, C.J., Caleb, Carlie, Rhyne, Cameron, Luke, Robbie, Megan, Madison, Lincoln, Makinna, Kelsey, Payten; sisters, Edna Rayle, Butch Gilliam; brother, Ralph (Margaret) Smoot. Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Boonville. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Boonville United Methodist Church, Back Pack Fund, 116 N Carolina Ave., Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Shore family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mountain Road, Jonesville, NC 28642
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.