Floyd, Mary Elizabeth
February 3, 1943 - October 25, 2020
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Floyd, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in California on February 3, 1943, to the late Milton R. and Marianna Lippis Floyd. Beth was retired from the Northern Illinois University with over twenty years of dedicated teaching. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith and actively attended church at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, when her health allowed her to. She is survived by three siblings: John Floyd and wife Edi of Kuttawa, KY, Nancy Fenyves and husband Marty of Cañon City, CO, and Shirley Shaw and husband Bill of Winston-Salem; a nephew, Will Shaw and wife Becky; two nieces, Beth Shaw and Jeanie Ceneviva and husband Brian; four great-nieces: Jillian Shaw, Corinne Shaw, Katharine Ceneviva, and Anna Grace Ceneviva; and a great-nephew, Joseph Ceneviva. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care that Beth received from the Memory Counseling Program at the Sticht Center, Salemtowne Retirement Community, Cadence at Clemmons, and Brookdale of Winston-Salem. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Cañon City, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Birthright of Winston-Salem, 1330 Ashley Square, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.