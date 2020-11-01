McCleary, Winifred Jean



December 16, 1932 - December 23, 2020



Winnie, 87, died Friday, October 23, 2020, of natural causes in Winston-Salem, NC. She is survived by her 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Winnie was born December 16, 1932 to Florence and George Stough. She was married to Rev. David McCleary (11/17/1956 – 10/26/1987)



Winnie's professional life centered around nursing. She was an RN, a nurse practitioner, and a nursing professor. After retiring, she volunteered her time with many community organizations: Reading Literacy, Crisis Control, Suicide Prevention, etc.



She loved music. She played the piano and organ and sang in church and community choirs.



Winnie enjoyed traveling. When her children were home, the 7 of them explored the United States in a station wagon. After being widowed she went on cruises and organized tours where she met new friends. She was an accomplished artist who drew and painted. Winnie had a dry sense of humor which she passed on to her children. She filled her home with houseplants and had gardens of flowers. Winnie was an accomplished sewer, making clothes and quilts for herself and others. She was a fiercely independent person who didn't suffer fools lightly. She enjoyed having cats and dogs as pets. At one time her household included 4 dogs and 7 cats. She took care of stray cats that came to her door.



The family wants to thank the entire staff at Forsyth Memorial Hospital and her daily nurses, Esther, Donna and Cathy, for the excellent care provided to Winnie and her family the last 3 months.



Due to COVID-19, no services have been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Augsburg Lutheran Church's music department, 845 W 5th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.