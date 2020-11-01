Tarazona, Mrs. Regenia (Jean) Dulaney



June 9, 1946 - October 27, 2020



Regenia Tarazona, 74, of Kernersville, N.C., passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice after a brief illness. She was born June 9, 1946, in Mitchell, N.C.



She graduated from Nebo High School and later moved to Winston-Salem, where she married Carlos Tarazona, an art student from Colombia. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court for 30 years before retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family, particularly her grandchildren, great nephew and great niece. She was an avid reader and enjoyed birds and other animals.



She is survived by her husband, Carlos, daughters Carla Tarazona and Bridgett Clancy, grandsons Alex and Zack, her niece Heidi Miller and her children Ben and Marley, and siblings Rebecca McGhee and J.D. Dulaney. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings John Dulaney and Dean Dulaney.



The family is planning a private service.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.