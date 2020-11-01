Seats, Virginia Reavis
September 11, 1938 - October 28, 2020
Mocksville - Mrs. Virginia Reavis Seats, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Elkin, NC. She was born September 11, 1938 in Iredell County to Vance and Margaret Reavis. She worked for Southern Bell, where she started as an operator and worked her way to become a supervisor. She was an active member of Pioneers (a volunteer network). She enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting their activities. Above all, she always sacrificed herself for others and put their needs and wants above hers. She will be remembered as a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard Seats Sr. and one brother, Johnny Reavis. Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Sheila Scott (husband, Ricky) and son, Vance Holdsclaw (wife, Sucha); brothers, Jimmy Reavis (wife, Rachel) and Robert Reavis (wife, Jane) and one sister-in-law, Johnsie Reavis; grandchildren, Chassidy Ford, Jonathan Ford (wife, Kim), Christina Holdsclaw, and Emily Holdsclaw; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Ford, Cody Ford and Waylon Ford. Due to public restrictions there will be no formal visitation. With social distancing observed and masks required there will be a graveside service for Virginia at 1:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.