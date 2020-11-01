Martin, Allen Norman
January 16, 1929 - October 29, 2020
Mr. Allen Norman Martin, 91, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Frank Norman Martin and Mary Gordon Martin on January 16, 1929. He is a lifelong member at Ardmore United Methodist Church. He also was a life member of Elks Lodge #449 in Winston-Salem. He was active in AACA, old Salem Chapter. Allen served his country in The United States Army. He graduated from Clemson University in 1953 with an engineering degree. He worked for Western electric/AT&T as a Development Engineer before retiring in 1989. Allen loved antique cars and enjoyed cruising with The Yadkin Valley Cruisers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Martin and a son, Tim A. Martin. He is survived by a son, Keith D. Martin and daughter-in-law, Susan Martin. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bouldin Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Stuart Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.