Jones, Jack David
March 13, 1933 - October 30, 2020
Jack David Jones, 87, of Winston Salem went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Faith Church Cemetery with Pastor Ferrell Towns officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm until 6 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 outside at Davidson Funeral Home on Hickory Tree Road. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic guests would be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.
Mr. Jones was born in Haywood County, NC on March 13, 1933 to J.C. Jones and Mable Clark Jones. He was a former utility supervisor, having worked for Piedmont Natural Gas and was the owner/operator of Jones Lawn & Grading, which became Jones Mulch. Mr. Jones was a member of Faith Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force and a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Jones and Tom Clark.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Sneed Jones of the home; his son, David C. Jones of Winston Salem; a brother, Joe Jones (Dot) of Winston Salem; two grandsons, Chad Jones (Leslie) and Nathan Jones (Carolyn) all of Winston Salem; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jackson, and Katelyn.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Church at 1078 Gumtree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27107.
