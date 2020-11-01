Fox, Phillip Houston
April 26, 1951 - October 30, 2020
Mr. Phillip Houston Fox, 69, of High Point passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 while at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Davidson County on April 26, 1951 to the late Claude and Treva Reid Fox. Phillip loved farming and sitting with his friends at Kelly's. He enjoyed his travels as an insurance adjuster, never meeting a stranger. Phillip spent the past 23 years as Santa Claus in the Midway Christmas Parade. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Fox.
He is survived by his former wife and caregiver of the past 20 years, Amy Bazen Fox of High Point; brother, Charlie Fox (Karen) of Thomasville; two sisters, Mary Walser (David) of Lexington, and Hilda Rycroft of Tennessee; mother and father in-law, Brenda and Chuck Bazen of Scranton, S.C.; his "baby girls", Pearl, Ivey, and Mallorie; and several nieces and nephews.
A cryptside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville with the Rev. Scott Newton officiating. Family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem. A sincere thank you is sent to the family at Clemmons Veterinary Clinic and to the many friends that have supported Phillip during the past year. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Online condolences may be sent to the Fox family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.