Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Robin Sapp
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Sapp, William Robin

November 5, 1954 - November 1, 2020

KERNERSVILLE – William Robin Sapp, 65, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Robin was born on November 5, 1954 in Forsyth County to the late James and Martha Morton Sapp. Robin was a dedicated employee in the Telecommunications Industry for 40 years. He exemplified determination and enjoyed life, later showing great fortitude while facing his illness over the past 17 years. Surviving are his wife of 42-1/2 years, Mary Sapp; a son, Eric Wade Sapp (wife, Sarah Childers Sapp); a sister, Gwen Fitts; a sister-in-law, Melissa Harris (husband, Mark); and his best friend and cousin, Patty Mabe. Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or a charity of donor's choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.