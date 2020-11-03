Wallace, Gary W.
August 16, 1953 - October 30, 2020
Dr. Gary Wayne Wallace, 67, of Lorena, TX, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Waco. There will be a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the cemetery.
Gary was born August 16, 1953 in Waco and grew up in Lorena.
In his youth, Gary enjoyed mowing the neighborhood yards, raising dogs, and working at Mr. Gus's gas station. He was very active in the FFA and won several milk tasting championships.
After high school, Gary pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science at Texas A&M University, a master's degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and PhD from North Carolina State University. He often told stories of making ice cream to get on the good side of the ladies in the Food Science offices.
Gary spent thirty plus years in the tobacco industry, which allowed him to travel the world and live in North Carolina, Georgia, and Germany. Dr. Wallace served in many capacities in research and development in the companies he worked for. Several people who worked closely with him described him as a mentor and all around good guy with an amazing sense of humor.
Gary enjoyed discovering the world through the lens of his camera. He was often seen taking pictures of unique European street signs, county courthouses, manhole covers, and flowers. In North Carolina, Gary spent many years serving the community through his work with the Pfafftown Jaycees and served as president of the chapter. Timbo and Tex (Gary) gained local fame for their BBQ skills while raising money for the Jaycees.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, A.L. and Pat Wallace of Lorena. He is survived by his favorite ex-wife and best friend, Karen Wallace; his large extended family including his first cousin (more like a brother) Wilbur Cook who was by his side; and beloved dog, Wesley. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
