Sweasey, Carole Ruth
December 9, 1934 - October 30, 2020
Carole Ruth Sweasey, 85, of Winston-Salem, died October 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, December 9, 1934, Carole was the daughter of the late Fred (Fritz) and Ruth Penick Vogely. She is survived by her two sons, David Sweasey of Columbus, Ohio and Dr. Thomas Sweasey, MD, of Winston-Salem, and grandchildren David Bradley and Emma Ruth Sweasey also of Winston-Salem. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles W. Sweasey. Her brother, Jack Vogely, died in infancy. Numerous nieces and nephews complete the family.
Carole graduated from New Philadelphia High School and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended Kent State University.
A Registered Nurse, Carole worked at Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio for 30 years, until her retirement in 1991.
Although she loved her nursing career, her family, husband, sons, and grandchildren were the ultimate joys of her life.
In keeping with Carole's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.