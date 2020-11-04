Orrell, Camerson



February 4, 1988 - October 30, 2020



Cameron Orrell, 32, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Thursday, October 30. He was born in Winston-Salem on February 4th, 1988 to Britt Orrell and Terry Gupton. Cameron was a beloved son and brother who spent his life making everyone around him smile and laugh. In his short 32 years of life, Cameron managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone he met. Cameron loved the Dallas Cowboys and North Carolina Tar Heels, and was not afraid to let everyone know!



Cameron was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents (David and Ann Gupton), paternal grandparents (Alton and Helen Orrell), uncle (David Gupton) and aunt (Spring Booe). He is survived by his mom (Terry Gupton), dad and stepmom (Britt and Tommye Orrell) and brother (Chris Orrell), stepbrother (Wes Mitchell) and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Being such a loving and giving person, Cameron donated his organs to others in need in the hopes that he could continue to make a difference in someone's life. He will be cremated and his ashes will be spread in a personal ceremony by his close family.



The family will have a celebration of life at Bethabara Moravian Church on Saturday, November 7th at 4:00 pm. They welcome any and all who loved Cameron. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be the Forsyth County Humane Society.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.