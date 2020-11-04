Arnn, Edward "Sandy" Charles
March 14, 1946 - November 1, 2020
Edward "Sandy" Charles Arnn, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at his home on November 1st, 2020. He was born to Charlotte and Charles Arnn in New York, NY, on March 14, 1946.
Sandy graduated from Horace Mann Prep School in New York and earned his B.S. at Brown University. He was a T.V. Anchor for W-KTV in Utica, NY for 13 years and a radio newscaster in the New York area for 25 years. He taught Science, Math, and with children with special needs for 10 years. Sandy was a member of the Parkway United Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pam Arnn; son, Alexander Arnn of Greensboro; and two step-daughters, Shirlee Howe (Michael Huff) of Bala Cynwyd, PA, and Shannon Fourtner (Tracy) of Williamsville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.
A graveside service will be at the Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.