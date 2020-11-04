Adams, Dr. Michael Raymond
July 18, 1946 - October 27, 2020
Dr. Michael Raymond Adams, 74, passed away peacefully to heaven on October 27, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 18, 1946 in Moline, Illinois to Raymond and Phyllis (Holtz)Adams. After graduating from the University of Illinois in Champagne-Urbana, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC to attend Wake Forest School of Medicine (formerly Bowman Gray School of Medicine) to pursue a career in research of atherosclerosis and atherogenesis. Along with an outstanding group of colleagues, he spent 36 years in research and scholarship as a preclinical scientist whose research continues to influence the practice of medicine today. He retired in May of 2010 as Professor Emeritus of Pathology-Comparative Medicine. Having survived two liver transplants (2009 and 2010), he went on to enjoy his family and close friends. His grandchildren Addison (age 12) and Noah (age 8) were undoubtedly the greatest joys of his life, along with his daughter Susan and her husband, Drew Barber, of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janice Reynolds Adams, and a sister Lisa Adams Bennett (Steve) of Seward, NE. As a lover of sports, he played golf as long as his health permitted. One of his greatest pleasures was as a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, finally witnessing a World Series win in 2016. And as a (frustrated) Demon Deacon fan for Wake Forest University always waiting for next year. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to all of the health care professionals from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC who cared for Michael during these past few weeks for their exceptional and compassionate care. Also of special importance are the Liver Transplant Center at Carolinas Medical Center (now Atrium Health) in Charlotte, NC and the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC (Dr. John Gilliam and Dr. Christopher Miles.) The family suggests that anyone who wishes to honor Michael's memory, consider becoming an organ donor. There is perhaps no greater expression of love for others than becoming an organ donor. A memorial donation may be made to Carolina Donor Services, 909 E. Arlington Blvd. Greenville, NC 27858. Due to continued concerns regarding health and safety during this pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Dr. Adams. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
