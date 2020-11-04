Morrow, Carolyn Leftwich
Carolyn Leftwich Morrow, 86, of Kernersville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
A native of Grayson County, Virginia, she was the wife of the late Clyde Cook Morrow and the daughter of E.L. and Pearl Schuyler Leftwich, both deceased.
She was a lifelong educator and retired from the Alamance-Burlington School System. After retirement she worked in the Media Center at Elon University for several years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Burlington for many years. She enjoyed the piano, painting, her wild birds, her cats, and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Beth Wilson of Belews Creek; son, W. Ellis Morrow of Belews Creek; four grandchildren, Kelly Taylor, Josh Maness, Trey Wilson, and Charley Simmons (Michael); and five great-grandchildren. The family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude to her wonderful caregiver, Amanda Purkey, for the wonderful and loving care extended to Carolyn.
The family will receive friends on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Graham.
Following this visitation the family welcomes everyone to join them at her residence at 511 Leston Gilbert Drive in Kernersville from 4:00 until 6:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 3131 RDU Center Drive, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.