Redding, William "Bill"
December 12, 1929 - November 2, 2020
Mr. William H. Redding, Jr. "Bill," a.k.a. one man and a tractor, passed away November 2, 2020 after declining health at Piney Grove Health and Rehab. Bill was born December 12, 1929 to William H. and Mortie Shore Redding. Bill loved to be outside working with his tractor or in the garden. He enjoyed doing odd jobs with his brother, Jimmy. He loved just being around people. He was proceeded in death by Mildred Rumple, his mother and father; brothers, James C. and John L. Redding; sister, Patricia Ann Redding; nephews, Ricky C. Redding and Fred "Ricchi" Fine. Surviving are his sister, Christine R. Fine; sister-in-law, Phyllis Redding; niece-in-law, Cindy Fine; nephews, Tim Redding (Cheryl), Todd Redding (Frankie), and Russell Redding (Susan); niece, Ronda J. Vaught (David); great-nephews, Cody Redding, Cole Redding (Ashley), Jameson Vaught (Summer), Tanner Redding, Tyler Redding (Samantha); great-nieces, Caitlyn Bondurant (Robby), Jennifer Booe (Brian); great-nephews, Caleb Redding, Greyson Redding, Korbin Booe, Noah Jane Bonerant, and Easton Redding. A service will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. The family would like to give a special thank you to Nicki and the staff at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.