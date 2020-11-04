Fulk, Mildred Louise Buck
December 27, 1916 - October 24, 2020
Mrs. Mildred Louise Buck Fulk, 103, passed away Saturday, October 24, at Universal Healthcare in King. She was born in Davidson County on December 27, 1916, to the late Rev. William C. Buck and Ora Leigh Cundiff Buck. Mrs. Fulk was a faithful member of Rural Hall Moravian, where she was active in many capacities, such as: The Circle, Women's Fellowship, Saints Alive Sunday School Class. She also belonged to the Forsyth Lady Lions and Busy Fingers Garden Club in Rural Hall. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fulk was preceded in death by her husband, Carlis Osborne Fulk; sister, Helen Overstreet; son-in-law, David F. Carroll; niece, Diane Ferrara (Bill); nephews, Michael Overstreet and Jerry Fulk; and brother-in-law, Clifford Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki F. Carroll; grandson, Jakob Paxon Fletcher; sister, Virginia Smith of Oklahoma; five nieces: Patsy Barker, Marie Smith, JoAnn Burrows, Mary Brown, and Wanda Sheets; and three nephews: Robert Smith, Rev. Wayne Allen, and Harold Allen. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Crestview Memorial Park with the Rev. Steve Craver officiating and the Rev. Wayne Allen speaking. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Rural Hall Moravian Church. The family does require the Covid protocols to be follwed, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.