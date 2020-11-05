Leonard, Thelma Dewitt Nifong
March 25, 1930 - November 1, 2020
Thelma Dewitt Nifong Leonard, 90, of Lexington, was called to her eternal home on November 1, 2020. She was born in Davidson County on March 25, 1930 to Russell D. Nifong and Mattie Ratledge Nifong. As a lifelong resident of Midway, Thelma was a dedicated wife and Mother who was a member of Hebron United Church of Christ. In cooking and doing things for her family, Thelma enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. Thelma was preceded in death by her loyal and loving husband of 64 years, Raymond Leonard. She is survived by sons Jimmy (Jim) Leonard, Danny Leonard and wife, Kaye and Eddie Leonard all of Lexington, NC; grandsons, Kevin Leonard, Garrett Leonard and wife Jamie, Kyle Leonard and wife Stacey and Tyler Leonard and wife Michal and Christopher Leonard all of Lexington, NC; five great-grandchildren Bailey, Silas, Mason, Grayson and Austyn Leonard all of Lexington, NC; sister, Lois Nifong of Winston-Salem and brother, Arthur Nifong and wife Brenda of Lewisville, sister-in-law, Nancy Nifong of Winston-Salem, numerous nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Cayla Krause, Donna Williams, Jane Clodfelter, Laura Koontz, Polly Cook and Sydney May, all who will miss her greatly. She was also predeceased by her parents, brothers, Russell and Harold Nifong and sister, Fairene Fox and nephew, Mike Fox. A funeral service will be held on Sunday November 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Hebron United Church of Christ on Hebron Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC with Rev. Terry Parrish. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hebron United Church of Christ, 129 Hebron Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thanks to the staff of Medi-Hospice for the care, kindness and support given during Thelma illness. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.