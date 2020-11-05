Littlejohn, Susan Athan



August 6, 1960 - October 19, 2020



Susan Athan Littlejohn of Winston-Salem went home to be with her angels on October 19th. Born to the late Burley and Marilyn Athan of Yadkinville, she was also preceded in death by her son, Walker Littlejohn.



She is survived by her daughter, Mia Littlejohn, and brother, Chris Athan.



Also surviving are her lifelong friends, Darrell McCormick, Brenda Morris and Jessica Hege.



Susan was the light to many. She loved cooking, entertaining and the company of friends. Susan will be missed dearly.



We greatly appreciate all of her caregivers thru her period of declining health.



A gathering of honor and remembrance is scheduled for November 25th at 7pm at Camel City BBQ Factory, 701 Liberty Street, Winston-Salem.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.