Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Athan Littlejohn
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Littlejohn, Susan Athan

August 6, 1960 - October 19, 2020

Susan Athan Littlejohn of Winston-Salem went home to be with her angels on October 19th. Born to the late Burley and Marilyn Athan of Yadkinville, she was also preceded in death by her son, Walker Littlejohn.

She is survived by her daughter, Mia Littlejohn, and brother, Chris Athan.

Also surviving are her lifelong friends, Darrell McCormick, Brenda Morris and Jessica Hege.

Susan was the light to many. She loved cooking, entertaining and the company of friends. Susan will be missed dearly.

We greatly appreciate all of her caregivers thru her period of declining health.

A gathering of honor and remembrance is scheduled for November 25th at 7pm at Camel City BBQ Factory, 701 Liberty Street, Winston-Salem.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.