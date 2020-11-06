White, Una Leggett
February 26, 1930 - November 4, 2020
Una Leggett White, of Pfafftown, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born February 26, 1930 in Bertie County, NC. She attended Windsor High School and Carolina College of Beauty Culture after which she opened her own hair salon and operated for 15 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, E.A. Leggett and Elva Leggett; husband, Herman F. White, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Dinah McCotter; grandchildren, Shannon Whitson (Jonathan) and Trent McCotter and one great-grandchild, Maddie. Many thanks to the staff at Vienna Village and her lifelong friend, Sara Richardson for their love, help, and support. All who knew her, loved her. She was full of grace and unconditional love. She will be greatly missed. Our solace is in knowing that now she is reunited with her husband, the love of her life, just in time to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, November 5. A funeral service will be privately held on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. White. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.