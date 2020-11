Liles



Winston-Salem - Mr. Joe Liles Jr., 83, passed November 4, 2020. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, 3:00pm at Smith Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, NC with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.