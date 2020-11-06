Boger, Jane Bowen
April 16, 1943 - November 1, 2020
Jane Bowen Boger, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at home in Tobaccoville, NC. She was born in Winston-Salem on April 16, 1943, to the late Luke and Joyce Bowen. She was a God-fearing, Christian woman. She grew up in Shoals Baptist Church and later attended Old Richmond Evangelical Church.
She was married to Alton Boger, whom she loved dearly. She adored her children and cherished her sisters. She thought the world of her grandchildren and being part of their lives. She would attend sporting events, dance recitals, and horse-riding competitions and was always their biggest fan. She had no greater joy in life than seeing her family happy.
Jane was a selfless woman. She would always put others before herself, never hesitating to help. From running errands, to making meals, there was no task too big or too small that she would not do to lend a hand.
She learned the value of hard work early in life working on the family farm, a value that stayed with her the rest of her life. She ran an in-home daycare for years, then worked for Lucia, and most recently she worked at Cook Medical from where she retired.
She lived a simple, but very blessed life. She found joy in the small things, such as working in her yard, sewing, baking, and reading. She was happiest in the comfort of her own home, alongside a cup of coffee and a Hallmark movie.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alton Boger; parents, Luke and Joyce Bowen; sister, Phyllis Bowen; grandson, Cory Spaugh; and son-in-law, David Spaugh.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Spaugh; son, Ray Boger (Connie); grandchildren, Jennifer Woller (Aaron), Taylor Boger, and Piper Boger; great-grandchild, Elizabeth Woller; sisters, Peggy Fulk (Odell) and Merle Andrews (Larry); and multiple nieces and nephews.
Her family has many special memories from Jane's full and bright life.
Jennifer- when thinking of all the special moments shared with grandma, I am overwhelmed by how many there are. The most special moments were those of watching grandma graduate to being a great-grandma and getting to name my sweet girl after this wonderful lady. I'll always remember the day I told her what we were going to name our daughter. She didn't even realize that we were naming Elizabeth after her until we explained it; but that's just who she was: humble.
Taylor- Grandma always had funny sayings that you just did not hear every day. Once, we were driving out of her neighborhood and she stopped the car, put it in reverse, and said, "I forgot my John Brown coupons!" On my visits to see Grandma, we would go shopping, go out to dinner at a restaurant of my choice, and then we would watch Hallmark movies at night.
Piper- I always could count on Grandma to have my favorite things to eat at family meals (lime salad and mac n' cheese). I also remember Grandma having the skinniest Christmas tree I ever saw with white bird ornaments on the tree. Once, we spent all day going to many stores to find replacement ornaments for the tree. Grandma made me laugh each time she said "Home again, Home again, Jiggity Jog" when we got home. My dog, Cody, loved to visit with Grandma because she would always give him treats (especially donuts) and have his water bowl waiting for him. He always got excited when we told him we were going to visit Grandma. One time, there were dog treats shaped like Cheetos, and Grandma accidentally ate one!
The family will miss Jane dearly. A graveside service will be held at Shoals Baptist Church, 4112 Shoals Rd., Pinnacle, NC, on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family requests social distancing and face masks to be worn during the service. Salem Funeral Home will be handling the details of the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4112 Shoals Rd., Pinnacle, NC 27043 or to Old Richmond Church, 4450 Tobaccoville Rd., Tobaccoville, NC 27050. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
