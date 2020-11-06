Menu
Betty Anderson Spillman
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1937
DIED
November 4, 2020
Spillman, Betty Anderson

June 10, 1937 - November 4, 2020

Yadkinville – Mrs. Betty Anderson Spillman, 83, of Courtney Church Road, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born June 10, 1937 in Iredell County to the late Vernie W. and Elsie Jackson Anderson. Mrs. Spillman was the retired co-owner and operator of Town and Country Cleaning Service. She was a faithful member of Courtney Baptist Church, where she served the church as a Sunday School Teacher and Choir Member for several years. Mrs. Spillman loved working in her flowers, going to Saturday Yard Sales, and especially enjoyed taking rides on her golf cart with her husband, Troy. She loved all of her family and was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to each of them. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Hunter Spillman; a sister, Dora Sumner; and 2 brothers, Dwight Anderson, and Bud Anderson. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Troy Lee Spillman, of the home; 3 children, Ricky Lee Spillman, Mocksville; Terry Wayne Spillman, Butner, NC; Teresa Spillman (Doug) York, Yadkinville; grandchildren, Brooke Spillman (Tommy) Shipley, Patrick Lee (Kayleigh) Spillman, Brandon Douglas York, Brittany (Grant) Davis; a step-grandson, Kalib Shipley; 2 great-grandchildren, Laken Shipley, Troy York; and 3 sisters, Margaret Vestal, Dorothy Childress, Ruth Johnson; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Spillman will be available for public viewing from 12:00 – 5:00 PM Friday and 8:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Rev. John Brown. She will lie in-state from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday before the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where the family will then be available to receive friends. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
7
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
7
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Courtney Baptist Church
Nov
7
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Courtney Baptist Church
Betty will be greatly missed. Her and her husband thought the world of me. I love u miss betty and will always miss u❤
Brydgett Cline
Family
November 5, 2020
Sorry for family loss, she was a very sweet and beautiful women. So kind to everyone she met. She is where she wanted to be without pain.
Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
November 5, 2020
Betty will be greatly missed. She was a kind, wonderful woman. My prayers go out to the family and to Troy!
Tim and Christi and boys Edmonds
Friend
November 5, 2020
I will miss you Ms Betty. You always had a smile when ever I saw you no matter how you were feeling and a contagious laugh.
Brenda Whitaker
Friend
November 5, 2020
Dear Troy and Family,
I have special memories of Betty when our school class took trips and enjoyed meals together. Also our visits together. I am sad and sorry to lose her yet i know where she is and we will have another reunion one day. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord comfort and give you peace. I know you took good care of her and she loved you.
Sincerely with my love,
Jonell and Jim Lewis
Friend
November 5, 2020
So sorry hear! I have know herfir years from
P H Hanes. Always a beautiful smile. Prayers to all the family
ruth Kilpatrick
Coworker
November 5, 2020