Spillman, Betty Anderson
June 10, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Yadkinville – Mrs. Betty Anderson Spillman, 83, of Courtney Church Road, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born June 10, 1937 in Iredell County to the late Vernie W. and Elsie Jackson Anderson. Mrs. Spillman was the retired co-owner and operator of Town and Country Cleaning Service. She was a faithful member of Courtney Baptist Church, where she served the church as a Sunday School Teacher and Choir Member for several years. Mrs. Spillman loved working in her flowers, going to Saturday Yard Sales, and especially enjoyed taking rides on her golf cart with her husband, Troy. She loved all of her family and was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to each of them. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Hunter Spillman; a sister, Dora Sumner; and 2 brothers, Dwight Anderson, and Bud Anderson. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Troy Lee Spillman, of the home; 3 children, Ricky Lee Spillman, Mocksville; Terry Wayne Spillman, Butner, NC; Teresa Spillman (Doug) York, Yadkinville; grandchildren, Brooke Spillman (Tommy) Shipley, Patrick Lee (Kayleigh) Spillman, Brandon Douglas York, Brittany (Grant) Davis; a step-grandson, Kalib Shipley; 2 great-grandchildren, Laken Shipley, Troy York; and 3 sisters, Margaret Vestal, Dorothy Childress, Ruth Johnson; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Spillman will be available for public viewing from 12:00 – 5:00 PM Friday and 8:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Rev. John Brown. She will lie in-state from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday before the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where the family will then be available to receive friends. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.