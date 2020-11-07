Liles, Jr., Joe



August 8, 1937 - November 4, 2020



Joe Liles, Jr., 83, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on November 4th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Liles, Sr. and Ruth Hubbard Liles; and his sister, Albertha Liles Streater.



Joe graduated from Henry Grove High School in Lilesville, NC. He was a dedicated and dependable worker throughout his life. As a teenager, he drove the school bus. He later was the first Black movie projector operator at the Ansonia Theater. He also worked for Roadway, E.G. Forest, and Joyce Brothers as a truck driver. After retiring from Joyce Brothers Company, he did some part-time work but his favorite post-retirement activity was setting up a booth at the flea market. He loved selling and giving away produce.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Georgianna Liles; son, Joe Liles III; daughter, Sandra Liles; grandson, Jeremy Liles; sister, Clara Ruth Liles of Wadesboro, NC; six brothers, Herbert Hugh Liles of Winston-Salem, NC, Abram Liles (Marie) of Oxford, NC, William Nelson Liles of Wadesboro, NC, David Liles (Mary Ruth) of Lilesville, NC, R.J. Liles of Wadesboro, NC, and Ervin Thomas Liles (Dora) of Lilesville, NC; sister-in-law, Laura Ellerbe of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A viewing and service will be held at Smith's Funeral Home (Memorial Chapel) in Wadesboro, NC on Sunday, November 8th. The funeral service, for a small number of immediate family and friends, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8th. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.



Smith's Funeral Home



604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.