Lane, Arnold Dermont
September 25, 1929 - November 5, 2020
King – Arnold Dermont Lane, 91, of King, NC passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville, NC surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Lane was born on September 25, 1929, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Vance A. and Lonia Burcham Lane. He graduated from James A. Gray High School and attended High Point College. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict and sixteen years of service in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He retired from the Winston-Salem Veterans Administration after thirty years of service. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church in King, where he served as a deacon.
He loved his family, his country, and his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Claude Lane and Alvin Lane, and a sister, Barbara Jones.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Brenda Baker Lane; daughters, Tamarah Demertzis (Steve), and Monnette Cook; granddaughters, Bridgett Brooks (Adam) and Rachel Ruterbories (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Sunni, Isaac, Cloey, Bella, Abel; and a great-granddaughter arriving March 2021.
The family would like to thank their many friends, neighbors, family and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care of Yadkinville for their care and comfort.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Van Meter officiating. Interment will follow at First Christian Church cemetery, 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church of King Cemetery Fund: 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC 27021 or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Ln. Ste. 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
