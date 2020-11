Sieber, Wolfgang GunterJanuary 13, 1950 - November 5, 2020Mr. Wolfgang Gunter Sieber, age 70, of Dobson, NC, passed away on Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Berlin, Germany on January 13, 1950 to the late Gunter Franz Sieber and the late Eveline Emma Manz Sieber. Surviving is his daughter, Maya Pyskaty; son, Eric Sieber; brothers, Gary Sieber, Frank Sieber. There will be a memorial service held by the family at a later date. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Sieber family.Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com Moody-DavisPO Box 295, Dobson, NC 27017