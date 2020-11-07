Sims, Donna Burton
July 24, 1957 - November 5, 2020
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Donna Burton Sims, 63, loving wife and mother, passed away at her residence. Donna was born July 24, 1957 in Forsyth County, to R.J. and Patsy Burton. She received her nursing degree in 1980 and practiced as a nurse until her retirement in 2018. On August 20, 1983, she married Charles Robert Sims and they raised two daughters, Cayla and Courtney. Donna was preceded in death by her father, R.J. Burton and a sister, Debbie Haynes. Survivors include her husband, Charles Sims; her mother, Patsy Burton of Pfafftown; two daughters, Cayla Sims and husband, Damion Ackert-Owen of Advance and Courtney Sims of Advance; a sister, Linda Shore of Pfafftown; a brother, Bobby Burton of Salisbury; several nieces, nephews and cousins and two good friends, Kathy Walker and Carroll Brock. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Open Air Chapel. The family will have a private visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 East Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.