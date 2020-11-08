Donnan, Lucy Caroline Warren
October 4, 1927 - November 2, 2020
A devoted wife and mother, loyal friend and doting grandmother, Caroline Warren Donnan passed away on November 2, 2020 at Salemtowne Retirement Center in Winston-Salem, NC. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of seventy years, Richard Frederick "Dick" Donnan.
Born and raised in Chapel Hill, NC, Caroline was the only child of Julius Algernon "Ben" Warren and Pattie Spurgeon Warren. Her parents were very active in the community, and her father served as treasurer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for forty years.
Caroline was baptized at University United Methodist Church in 1927 and remained a member throughout her life. She was a devout Christian.
Educated in the Chapel Hill public schools, Caroline continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. While at UNC, she met fellow student Dick, on a blind double date. Dick was a basketball player and she liked to say that she chose Dick because he was "the tall one." The couple married on April 24, 1948. They settled in Chapel Hill and raised their four children there.
Inspired by her interest in education and her affection for young children, she opened an in-home preschool, Mrs. Donnan's Preschool, which she operated for many years. She returned to UNC to study elementary education and earned her second Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught first grade in the Chapel Hill public school system before returning to teach preschool at University United Methodist Church.
Caroline and Dick lovingly tended their hillside wildflower garden which was originally designed and planted by her father. Caroline welcomed friends and neighbors to enjoy the garden, where she often entertained, and where the family celebrated birthdays and holidays.
Caroline was active in local civic organizations including the Chapel Hill Preservation Society, the American Association of University Women, and the North Carolina Wildflower Society. For many years she served as secretary of Friends of State Parks. Along with other FSP members, she successfully lobbied the NC legislature for much needed park improvements including increased pay for park rangers and staff.
Caroline loved annual family vacations at Holden Beach and the mountains. She often walked the beach for hours seeking shells. An avid reader and lover of words, she kept daily journals and worked the morning crossword puzzle. She enjoyed playing scrabble and bridge and delighted friends with her yearly Christmas poem which creatively captured milestone events.
Caroline is survived by her four children: William Warren Donnan and wife Ellen Greer, Caroline Donnan McCoy, Jean Louise Donnan, Robert Spurgeon Donnan and wife Mary Fant Donnan, grandchildren: Caroline Anderson McCoy, Harold Vincent McCoy III, Margaret Rose Donnan, David Palmer Donnan, and Sidney Fulton Donnan, nephew, Dale Evarts, niece, Claudia Perry, and niece, Deborah Donnan.
A family graveside service will be held at the Old Chapel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to University United Methodist Church, Friends of State Parks, Inc., or the charity of your choice
