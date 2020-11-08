Crouse, Richard Leo
July 25, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Richard Leo Crouse, 83, of Bermuda Run, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on July 25, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. A graduate of St. Justin High School, Richard received a BA from Duquesne University and, later, a JD from the Wake Forest School of Law. He was admitted to the NC Bar Association in 1987. Richard was a founding partner of two successful commercial real estate mortgage companies: Carey, Kramer, Crouse & Associates, in Pittsburgh, and Crouse & Associates, in North Carolina, which he owned in partnership with his three sons. Following his retirement, Richard worked as a pro-bono attorney, providing free legal services to families in need. Later, he volunteered with the Brave Hearts For Kids program at the Brenner Children's Hospital, comforting children fighting pediatric cancer. Richard enjoyed golf and tennis, loved all sports, and was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Richard is survived by "the love of his life," Carol (Ciechalski) Crouse, his wife of 63 years; son Eric (Blair) of Greensboro, NC; daughter Dawn Puente (Joe) of Kenner, LA; son Marc (Cheryl) of Wirtz, VA; and son Todd (Melinda) of Cary, NC; and eleven loving grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 14, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family requests social distancing, and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Brenner Children's, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.