Knight, Willis
November 1, 1940 - November 5, 2020
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Willis E. Knight, 80, of Winston Salem, NC, unexpectedly passed away at home. He was born November 1, 1940, to parents Edward and Addie Knight, who are deceased. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Knight, his oldest son Christopher Knight, daughter-in-law Nancy Knight, grandchildren Krystian Cruz, Bekah Knight, and Nicholas Knight, daughter Thomassa "Misa" Knight, and youngest son Darrell Knight, and daughter-in-law Stacy Knight. He is survived also by sisters Dorothy Tuttle, Libby Phelps, and Elsie Yarbrough, brother-in-law Charles Yarbrough, and various nieces and nephews. Funeral is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston Salem, NC 27107 at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.