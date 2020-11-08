Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willis Knight
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Knight, Willis

November 1, 1940 - November 5, 2020

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Willis E. Knight, 80, of Winston Salem, NC, unexpectedly passed away at home. He was born November 1, 1940, to parents Edward and Addie Knight, who are deceased. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Knight, his oldest son Christopher Knight, daughter-in-law Nancy Knight, grandchildren Krystian Cruz, Bekah Knight, and Nicholas Knight, daughter Thomassa "Misa" Knight, and youngest son Darrell Knight, and daughter-in-law Stacy Knight. He is survived also by sisters Dorothy Tuttle, Libby Phelps, and Elsie Yarbrough, brother-in-law Charles Yarbrough, and various nieces and nephews. Funeral is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston Salem, NC 27107 at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funerals & Cremations

120 South Main Street
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Road, Winston Salem, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.