Larry Gray Hawks Jr.
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020
Hawks, Jr., Larry Gray

February 18, 1978 - November 4, 2020

Mr. Larry Gray Hawks, Jr., 42, passed away at his home on Nov. 4, 2020. Larry was born on Feb. 18, 1978 to Sandra Annette Oliver Hawks and Larry G. Hawks, Sr. in Winston-Salem. Larry will be remembered as a ray of sunshine, loving son, brother and uncle. He touched the lives of many people. He was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are his mother, Sandra Oliver Hawks; sister, Crystal Hawks; nieces and nephew, Lucia, Maclovio, Celina and Abbreanna. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Summey officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
