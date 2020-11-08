Yontz, Judy Fritts
August 18, 1950 - November 5, 2020
Judy Fritts Yontz, 70, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Judy was born on August 18, 1950 in Bristol, VA to the late Raymond Edward Fritts and Gertrude Elizabeth Kaylor Fritts, and grew up in Winston-Salem. She retired from Jostens Commercial Printing after 35 years of service. After retirement, she went to work as a CNA. Judy loved helping people and often went out of her way to make sure others were taken care of. She cared for her father for the last four years of her life until his passing earlier this year. Judy liked to dance and was a big fan of the horse races, especially the Kentucky Derby. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her son, Tommy Yontz and wife Kitzi; two grandsons, Chris Yontz and Cody Yontz; two great-granddaughters, Sadie and Lily Yontz; brother, Larry Fritts; and other surviving siblings. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
