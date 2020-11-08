Menu
Evelyn Scott Dinkins
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1934
DIED
November 7, 2020
Dinkins, Evelyn Scott

August 2, 1934 - November 7, 2020

Boonville

Mrs. Evelyn Scott Dinkins, 86, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Dinkins was born August 2, 1934 in Yadkin County to Grover and Lizzie Whitaker Scott. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church and participated in all church functions. Mrs. Dinkins loved to cook, sew, and work in her garden. She was loved dearly by her son-in-law, Frank Myers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dinkins; son, Terry Dinkins; siblings, Grover Dean Scott, Christine Scott, Bill Scott, and John Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Myers and husband Frank; grandchildren, Tracy (Lorna) Myers, Kelly (Phoenisa) Myers, and Ashley (James) Bridgman; great grandchildren, Presley, Maddie, Phoenix, and Piper Myers; sisters, Carol Poindexter, Peggy (Charlie) Hardy, and Betty (Bud) Patton; special aunt, Audrey Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Marty Nixon and Rev. Eddie Driver officiating. Burial will follow at Charity Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Dinkins will be available for viewing Sunday, Nov. 8th from 12:00 to 5:00PM and Monday from 8:00 to 11:00AM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Dinkins family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Nov
9
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Diane i am so sorry for your loss prayers for you and the family
Faye Green
Friend
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Mom. Will be thinking of you. Elizabeth Foster
Elizabeth Foster
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dianne, I am so sorry to hear about your mom passing. She was my.mom's best friend for many years. My mom was Elsie Hurt. Love and prayers to you. Brenda Dill
November 7, 2020