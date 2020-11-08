Dinkins, Evelyn Scott
August 2, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Boonville
Mrs. Evelyn Scott Dinkins, 86, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Dinkins was born August 2, 1934 in Yadkin County to Grover and Lizzie Whitaker Scott. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church and participated in all church functions. Mrs. Dinkins loved to cook, sew, and work in her garden. She was loved dearly by her son-in-law, Frank Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dinkins; son, Terry Dinkins; siblings, Grover Dean Scott, Christine Scott, Bill Scott, and John Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Myers and husband Frank; grandchildren, Tracy (Lorna) Myers, Kelly (Phoenisa) Myers, and Ashley (James) Bridgman; great grandchildren, Presley, Maddie, Phoenix, and Piper Myers; sisters, Carol Poindexter, Peggy (Charlie) Hardy, and Betty (Bud) Patton; special aunt, Audrey Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Marty Nixon and Rev. Eddie Driver officiating. Burial will follow at Charity Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Dinkins will be available for viewing Sunday, Nov. 8th from 12:00 to 5:00PM and Monday from 8:00 to 11:00AM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Dinkins family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.