Kearns, Ronald Dean
May 15, 1956 - November 7, 2020
Mr. Ronald Dean Kearns, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born May 15, 1956 in Forsyth County, the son of Jack Kearns and Jean Spaugh Upchurch. Ron was a member of Woodland Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and worked in the Bus Ministry. He retired from Sara Lee/ Hanes and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Ron was a faithful good-natured man, who could not sit still. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Upchurch. Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Kearns Arnold (Daniel) of Winston-Salem; a son, Michael Kearns (Jennifer) of Lexington; his wife, Anita Kearns of Pfafftown; four grandchildren, Abby (Jamie), Joseph, Nathan and Joshua and three brothers, Bob Kearns (Sue), Steve Kearns (Teresa) and Gary Upchurch (Ann). A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons and Pastor Michael Kearns officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.