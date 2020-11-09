Clark, Dena Hollie
September 27, 1930 - November 7, 2020
Mrs. Dena Loraine Hollie Clark, age 90, passed away November 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1930 in Lamar Co., Alabama the daughter of the late, James Thomas Hollie and Jennie Lou Hollis Hollie. Dena worked in the health care field as a senior care provider and was a member of Calvary Full Gospel Church in Elkin. She was a Christian woman, who loved the Lord and her church. Dena loved attending church, singing, dancing, her flowers, vacationing and camping with her family. She loved her family dearly and will be missed deeply by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Dena was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edward Clark; one son, William G. Randolph; grandson Kenneth A. Clark; three sisters, Janie Hollie, Betty Sue Hollie, Louise Hollie, and three brothers, Johnnie Hollie, Edward Hollie & Lowell Hollie. She is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Margaret L. Hayden (David), Linda D. Betts (Dave), Donna J. Jensen (Paul), Mary E. Holder (Tommy); one son and his spouse, Larry R. Clark (Tammy); grandchildren, Tammy Collins (Kevin), Dena C. Hayden, David L. Hayden, Jr., Melissa A. Possinger (Brian), Crystal Preys (Brian), Jacque Pauley (Tom), Michelle R. Edward (Jamie), Sara L. Murphy (Michael), Stephen R. Clark, Alicia M. Glover (Dwayne), Raymond E. Jensen (Tracy), Charles D. Jensen (Sara), Lee D. Jensen (Kimberly), Tessa D. Kiger (Chris), Chris T. Holder, Jenipher Siegrist (Benjamin), Brittany N. Davis, Geoffrey C. Davis, and Mark Betts (Lynda); 59 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Adelle Brooks, Jimmie Nell Egger, and Eunice Black; one brother, James Earl Hollie. Private visitation and funeral services will be conducted at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Family are also guests at the home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
